Gennady Golovkin Still Undefeated After Beating Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square

Gennady Golovkin was pushed to the limit by Danny Jacobs in an enthralling 12-round defense of his array of middleweight titles Saturday night at the boxing mecca of Madison Square Garden.

The Great Golovkin extended his undefeated streak in the process, but it was far from a one-man show. Everyone including Triple G believes that this was his toughest fight to date.

Daniel Jacobs, popularly known as the Miracle Man, returned to the squared circle after a battle with bone cancer but didn’t look out of place.

After initially struggling – getting knocked down in the fourth round- he rallied to come very close to another amazing feat. If only near misses were a thing.

Triple G won 115-112 on two judges’ cards and a tight 114-113 on the third judges’ card. Both fighters are knockout specialists, yet this time they went the whole distance – the first time the Kazakh fighter has ever gone 12 rounds. It was also the first time in 24 fights that he had not had a KO. The Kazakh is 37-0.

Again, I must emphasize that it was very close. A series of strong right hands throughout the fight just carried GGG to victory. Daniel Jacobs gave Triple G a spirited battle in the second half of the fight, and many people thought it was enough for him to get the victory. The 114-113 score given by one of the judges says it all.

Golovkin was at his typical best but a tactical decision by Danny to change to a left-handed style stymied the Kazakh for long periods of the bout.

Golovkin said his opponent did a very good job and that he is his favorite fighter. He added that he can’t destroy him. That means a lot coming from the man that has had 24 KO’s in his previous 24 fights before last night.