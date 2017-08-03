Gene Simmons Is Not Impressed With Justin Bieber, Calls Singer Out On White Privelege

Gene Simmons isn’t here for Justin Bieber’s excuses. After the Despacito singer offered up a highly criticized essay to explain why he recently canceled his Purpose tour, Simmons responded and blasted Bieber. As Justin Bieber embarks on an apology tour after canceling his real tour, it turns out that not everyone is understanding the Sorry singer’s pain.

Apparently, Simmons is not so forgiving and despite more than two years of touring, the KISS frontman makes it clear that he thinks Justin needs to toughen up. On Wednesday, TMZ cameras caught up with Gene Simmons and asked him about Justin Bieber’s recent canceled tour.

“Get a life. You don’t have to worry about anything,” Simmons responded. “You’re rich. In case you didn’t notice, you’re white. You’ve got white privilege b***h. You have nothing to complain about.”

Justin Bieber shocked pretty much everyone this week when he announced the early end of his Purpose tour.

It has been heavily reported that Bieber is taking the time off to work on himself.

The Biebs has been running around a lot lately with pastor Carl Lentz from Hillsong Church.

It is rumored that his talks with the celebrity pastor are what led to his decision to walk away from the tour.

Bieber comforted upset fans with promises that he will make more music and there will be more tours. For now, Justin just needs a bit of time to decompress.

While many outlets have reported on and even praised Justin Bieber’s Instagram post that explains the reasoning behind his tour cancellation, Gene Simmons proves that not everyone is on board.

Keep in mind that KISS is known for being the “hardest working band in show business,” according to their lead singer.

Formed in 1973, KISS is still proving their staying power, nearly 45 years later.

Justin wrote about sustainability so maybe he should take heed of what Gene Simmons had to say about canceling his tour early and all of the excuses that came with it.

Gene Simmons loves to share his often controversial opinions about the rest of the music business. The Justin Bieber critique is not surprising, especially coming from the guy who made headlines over the summer because he didn’t think NWA belonged in the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.