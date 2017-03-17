GCHQ Release Rare Statement After Donald Trump’s “Utterly Ridiculous” Claims

Great Britain’s intelligence usually keeps quiet about such matters but has recently decided to release a comment about the ridiculous claims of the American President that it spied on him!

Donald Trump first stated that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on him before last year’s election.

Furthermore, the controversial statement spiraled out of control after Sean Spicer said that Obama did not use the CIA, FBI or NSA to wiretap Trump’s phones but instead, requested the services of GCHQ.

“Recent allegations made by media commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano about GCHQ being asked to conduct ‘wiretapping’ against the then president-elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored,” a spokesperson for the British listening service stated.

GCHQ, which is the abbreviation for Government Communications Headquarters, has the role of protecting the country against cyber threats and it rarely releases any statements to the public.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted.

“How low has President Obama gone to tap [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” the president posted once again, stressing his claims.

When former NSA analyst Edward Snowden claimed the agency can turn people’s mobile phones on and off and switch on the handset microphone to spy on people, GCHQ did not make any statements.

Furthermore, he also claimed that GCHQ is allowed to track their subjects’ movements with great accuracy.

And although at the time, the agency said that “It is long-standing policy that we do not comment on intelligence matters,” Trump’s infuriating claims pushed them to make an exception.