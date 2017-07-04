‘Game Of Thrones’ Taught Sophie Turner All About Oral Sex: ‘It Was My Education’

You must surely know by know that Game of Thrones is one of the most graphic shows on television. Every episode is practically peppered with sexual scenes. Sophie Turner learned about some facts regarding oral sex just by reading her scripts.

She was cast as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones when she was just 12 years old, and the show’s premiere took place when she was only 15 years old.

Anyone who has ever watched just a single episode of the show will tell you that this age is very young to be watching such kind of action that go down there, let alone acting it out!

This is the reason for which Sophie first learned about some pretty adult facts just by going over her script.

‘I’d be doing a read-through, and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,’ Sophie said in an interview with The Times.

‘The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating! I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.’

And what an education it has been!

Sophie’s character is just one of the many characters that have made it from the pilot episode all the way up to the forthcoming seventh season of the epic series.

In all this time, Sansa has been abused over and over verbally, physically, emotionally, and mentally during the show.

The young actress even filmed a horrible scene in which the eldest Stark daughter was raped by her new husband.

Despite all this offensive content, she was exposed to from a very young age on this show; she has been praised for her portrayal of the character Sansa. You will be able to see her return to the show on July 16 at 8 p.m.