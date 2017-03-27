Game Of Thrones Star Says That Men Are Obsessed With Emilia Clarke On Set

The Game of Thrones star Tamer Hassan opened up to the way Emilia Clarke had most of her male counterparts completely under her finger while on the set of the highly successful and notorious HBO series.

The men on set were apparently gushing over the beautiful actress. The 49-year-old Brit said that Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys in the fantasy epic was never intimated by the male cast and entertained all of the men on set. They were enthralled by the actress.

Tamer claimed that the young actress is very beautiful and a lot of fun. He went on to explain that during filming there would be 10 men standing around her and listening to every word that she said.

Game Of Thrones has been one of the most successful series on HBO. It has broken many records on HBO, and it has a large international fan base. It has been acclaimed by critics and fans alike acting, complex characters, story, scope, and production values, although the show’s frequent use of violence has garnered its fair share of criticism.

Tamer told the press that he was very enthusiastic and almost desperate to play a role on Game Of Thrones due to its popularity. He even offered to play a role on set without being paid.

Hassan had originally planned to star as Khal Drago. He read the screenplay for the first three seasons but the role never came to fruition. The actor wasn’t ready to give up just yet, so he told his agent to say that he would even do the role for free.

Advertisement

Hassan ended up going to the casting directors house while he was on his way to Ibiza. He read a part of the screenplay for Dothraki and was finally given a job.