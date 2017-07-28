‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Will Reportedly Wed Rose Leslie In A Scottish Castle

Kit Harington is gearing up for the wedding of a lifetime. The Game of Thrones star is reportedly planning on wedding Rose Leslie in a Scottish Castle, and yes, there will be plenty of Scottish staples at the ceremony. Why did the couple decide to exchange vows in a castle of all places?

Leslie grew up in an Aberdeenshire castle and told Harington that she wanted the ceremony there. In fact, an inside source revealed that Leslie wants a traditional Scottish union complete with bagpipes and kilts.

Although Leslie and Harington both worked on Game of Thrones, they are not going to invite too many celebrities to the event.

Harington and Leslie kept their relationship a secret before making a red-carpet appearance in 2016. Harington has refused to spoil too many details about their romance because he doesn’t want to speak for his soon-to-be wife.

Even still, the Game of Thrones actor claims that they are both really happy with their relationship.

Leslie reportedly moved in with Kit Harington a few months ago. In a recent interview, Harington opened up about the adjustments he made once Leslie shared his house and admitted that she has pretty much taken over in the decorations department.

“She has all sorts of ideas for the house… I said to her, because she moved into my house, ‘Look, darling, this is important that it’s our space… Move anything you want around — change anything, chuck anything out.’ I went to the shops and I came back and said, ‘What did you decide?’ And she said, ‘We’re moving the kitchen downstairs,’” he shared.

Harington and Leslie have dated on-and-off for the past five years. The two first met on the set of Game of Thrones, which is where Harington says they fell in love. Of course, it helps that they played love interests on the show.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” Harington stated.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it’s becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Speaking of the hit show, Harington also revealed that Leslie knew all about his character’s big secret heading into Season 6.

As fans will recall, Jon Snow was left for dead at the end of Season 5 and nobody knew whether or not producers were going to bring him back from the dead.

While fans submitted wild speculations, Harington told Leslie everything after getting permission from Game of Thrones producers.

Advertisement

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have not revealed when they plan on tying the knot in their Scottish castle. In the meantime, Game of Thrones continues Sunday nights on HBO.