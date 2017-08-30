‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reveals Season 8 Will Be A ‘Bloodbath’

Following an exciting Season 7 finale, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington revealed Season 8 will be filled with death. Which characters does Harington believe will meet their end during the show’s final season?

Harington believes the Season 7 finale was one of the best episodes he has ever watched. From all the great reunions to Jon Snow finally hooking up with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the episode truly had it all. With the White Walkers breaking through the wall with their undead dragon, Harington is already looking at what’s to come — and it’s about to get ugly.

“You have to presume that that Army of the Dead is going to take a little while to get south, but we just don’t know,” he shared.

“So, it’s a hell of an ending because it’s the thing that we’ve all been waiting for, they’re now south of the Wall.”

#GameOfThrones' Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, and more talk about Jon Snow and Daenerys' romance. https://t.co/7UeXpo8Pf3 pic.twitter.com/Y2kEsjtNFj — Realm Beyond Sight (@RealmBeyondS) August 29, 2017

Harington believes that Game of Thrones needs to end with a bag, which includes returning to its normal pace of killing.

In fact, the actor teased that a lot of the main characters will die next season and their deaths will happen quickly. In total, Harington described the coming season as a complete “bloodbath.”

The GOT star added that the pace will quicken dramatically in the new season. The pace for Season 7 was already faster than previous years, and Harington assured fans it will speed up even more next year. By the time the series finale hits, we might be looking at a completely different ending than anyone could have expected.

Unfortunately, Harington did not reveal which characters will pay the ultimate price next season.

Between the threat of the White Walkers and Cersei Lannister’s betrayal, there’s no telling who will die first when GOT returns next year.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington reacting to Jon and Dany's love scene will make you LOL https://t.co/7kX3LGP7da pic.twitter.com/4AhLZjrYlf — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 29, 2017

There are, however, a few things we can expect to unfold. According to insiders, there will be drama surrounding Jon’s love with Dany. Fans were absolutely thrilled to see the characters get together on the finale, but not everyone was happy with their romance.

Apart from the fact that Jon and Dany are related, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) did not look happy when they snuck off together in the night, which could lead to a lot of problems down the road.

Lastly, either Cersei, Jamie, or Tyrion will likely die before it’s all over. The only question is which one of them will die first.

Advertisement

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere (hopefully) in 2018.