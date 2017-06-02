Game Of Thrones Might Wait Until 2019 To See The Show’s Final Season

Game of Thrones fans, brace yourselves! The eighth season of the show might not air until 2019, for reasons known only to the producers.

It was tough for fans that the seventh season of Game of Thrones which hits the small screens on July 16th was pushed back several months due to some season (winter) requirements, but now the HBO bosses are playing with their hearts and imply that the final season of the show might be postponed until 2019.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys revealed in an interview that it all depends on showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and that the channel gave them all the time they need to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule.

Bloys added that once they get further into the writing, it will be clear for everyone if the final season airs in 2018 or 2019.

Is it really a good idea to have a year without Game of Thrones?

Fans can’t get enough of the show and a full year without any action will surely disappoint everyone.

But HBO wants things to go smooth and expects the final season to break any imaginable audience.

And there’s also another twist to this push back. Bloys hinted that the network still hasn’t determined how many Game of Thrones spin-offs it’s going to make, but those in charge aren’t concerned about moving too quickly.

So, basically, moving season eight of Game of Thrones to 2019 gives room to breathe and avoids having to rush something new to the screen.

Fans might be loyal, but they’re also extremely critical, and it makes sense to make the ending of Game of Thrones as good as possible, revealing who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne in style!