Game Could Be Over For Venus Williams! The Former WTA Leader Was Involved In A Fatal Car Accident

Is Venus Williams responsible for the death of a 78-year-old man? Allegedly, a police report claimed that the former Wimbledon winner is to blame for a fatal car accident that happened on June 9.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, accident resulted in the death of Jerome Barson, 14 days after the elder suffered a severe head trauma in the car crash.

The man’s wife, who was driving the automobile at the time of the incident, said to the police officers that she was approaching an intersection westbound when Venus’ northbound SUV suddenly darted into the intersection.

But Williams’ lawyer Malcolm Cunningham released a statement, claiming that his client entered the intersection on a green light and the police report estimated that she was traveling at 5 mph when the other car crashed into her.

Cunningham added that Venus was not charged with any traffic violations by the police and that she expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.

On the other hand, Palm Beach Gardens Maj. Paul Rogers has since said that the crash is still being investigated, but one thing is clear – the 37-years old tennis player was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, neither has she been distracted by an electronic device.

Williams’ excuse to the police was that a ‘traffic backup’ led to her slowing her car down after attempting to go through the intersection, therefore ‘causing’ the accident.

That may mean that Venus finds herself guilty of violating the right of way of the other driver.

For now, Venus’ reps haven’t issued a statement, but we’re looking forward to seeing an official reaction. After all, we’re talking about a WTA legend here!