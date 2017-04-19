Galway Grill? Saoirse Ronan Purposefully Misspelled Ed Sheeran’s Tattoo!

Ed Sheeran is known not only for his beautiful voice and touching lyrics but also for his many colorful tattoos that cover much of his body. However, one of the star’s inkings has a major flaw, and that is – the spelling is wrong! Oh no, One Galway Girl is in big, big trouble!

The talented artist is experiencing any tattoo enthusiast’s worst nightmare – getting a badly written ink job!

As the famous chart topper started his Europe tour he also shared a funny story about one of his tattoos.

Ed Sheeran talks about Saoirse Ronan misspelling his "Galway Girl" tattoo pic.twitter.com/vWIs3xxkF5 — Saoirse Ronan News (@saoirsenews) April 19, 2017

Saoirse Ronan, a well acclaimed, Oscar-nominated actress appeared in his upcoming music video for the song “Galway Girl,” and the singer wanted a reminder of the epic collaboration…on his skin. Ed told his fans that he wanted a tattoo of the actress’ handwriting saying ‘Galway Girl.’

Ronan made a huge mistake however and now the ink job says ‘Galway Grill.’

“Full-on, she really took the piss out of me. It actually says ‘grill,’ g-r-i-l-l,” Sheeran revealed as the crowd cheered.

It turns out, however, that Sheeran is not at all upset about it.

“I’m actually kind of proud of her,” he claimed. “It’s the kind of thing that I would do.”

Ed Sheeran has had an amazing year with his album Divide and hits like Shape of You and he continues to be well recognized and appreciated for his music. A small thing like a spelling mistake forever stuck on his skin is no biggie! It’s actually a fun story to tell the grandkids, or for now, his concert audiences all over the world.

Did you know about the hilariously wrong tattoo and its back story?