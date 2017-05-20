Gal Gadot Talks About Her Intense Preparation For Her Role In ‘Wonder Woman’

Being Wonder Woman is not an easy task. Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in the movie that is set to hit the big screen next month. The 32-year-old actress was prepared to take on this iconic role, but before she put on her cool Wonder Woman boots, she had to go through some very intense training.

Regarding her intensive workout regimen, she said that she had five months of pre-production at her disposal for doing horse riding and martial arts. She did quite a lot of bodywork.

Gadot also had to take weapon training, archery and sword fighting lessons. The actress had to get casts on her legs for creating her custom Wonder Woman boots.

All this hard work of hers wasn’t overlooked by her co-star Chris Pine, who complimented Gadot for her great dedication toward the role of Wonder Woman.

“She is physically very imposing,” he stated. “She’s stunning, she’s like 6 feet tall, she’s super strong, emotionally, and her presence is very captivating.”

Back in 2016, Gadot was interviewed by ET, and she discussed everything about becoming the Amazonian Princess Diana who debuted in the 2016 film, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

She said that it was the role of her dreams and that ever since she became an actress, she wanted to show the world the stronger side of women.

Little did I know that soon after, I would land this magnificent role,” she confessed.

Another woman who managed to show the stronger side of women is Robin Wright who played Diana’s aunt who taught her the rules of combat.

The House of Cards actress also had to go on a strict diet for bulking up, and she didn’t mind this at all.

She said that she got to teach Wonder Woman how to be a warrior and this was something amazing.

Before becoming Wonder Woman, Diana was a trained fighter. When a pilot crashed and told all about the conflicts of the outside world, she decided to leave home and fight all wars, discovering her powers and her true destiny. Wonder Woman is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2, and we can’t wait to see it.