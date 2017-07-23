Gal Gadot Shares Sweet Moment With Crying Young Fan Dressed As Wonder Woman

We all know Gal Gadot was the perfect pick to play the iconic Wonder Woman character, but sometimes it looks like she is her in real life as much as she is on the big screen! During a Justice League panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the actress had a very special moment with a fan.

While signing autographs, the 32-year-old movie star met a young girl costumed as – you guessed it – Wonder Woman!

Apparently, the little girl was teary eyed as she approached her idol and Gadot did not waste any time before grabbing her hand and flashing a smile.

As the two had a chat, even Gadot’s Justice League co-stars, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa turned their heads in their direction, admiring the endearing scene.

‘Now we are friends, so there is no reason to cry anymore. We are together!’ Gal tells her young fan.

After hearing the exchange, Miller added: ‘You are a warrior. I think the ability to let yourself cry is what makes you such a warrior. Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready!’

Ben Affleck, who confirmed during Saturday’s Hall H panel he will reprise his role as Batman for the upcoming movie, also chimed in: ‘Sweet kid!’

@Gal_Gadot shares a moment with a #WonderWoman cosplayer at #ComicCon #SDCC #JusticeLeague A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

The amazing Gadot took to social media to share a fun selfie of the Justice League cast on their way to SDCC.

‘Ready or not here we come…’ the actress captioned the Instagram photo.

Justice League is set to premiere in theaters near you on November 17.

