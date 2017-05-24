Gal Gadot Schools Jimmy Fallon In ‘Box Of Lies’ Like The Wonder Woman She Is

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman for a good reason. With just a couple more days until the premiere of the incredibly anticipated superhero movie, she went to The Tonight Show for a round of Box of Lies.

The actress turned out to be just as fierce and as tactical in real life as she is in the Wonder Woman role that she’ll be playing.

The signature game from the Tonight Show involves Jimmy Fallon and his guest sitting across each other having a barrier between them.

After each player selects a mystery item from a box, they have to describe that particular item to the other player who will have to guess whether the opponent is making things up or not.

The challenge apparently comes from the boxed mysterious items themselves which are usually very strange so it will be harder to determine whether your opponent is running wild with their imagination or if they’re just describing that item to the other player.

Gadot had no problem at dominating the whole game, just as expected from a real Wonder Woman.

At first, she selected a cat figurine with a moving hand, but she managed to convince Fallon that she had an elephant.

Unlike the late show’s host, she could be fooled when he lied to her telling her that he is holding a cabbage patch doll with a cheerio afro instead of a pineapple dressed in a hat and pierced ears.

As we have already said, the items were very strange, but Gadot managed to see through the fog and called Fallon out for his bluff that he pulled on her.

In the end, Gadot secured her triumph by telling the truth about a foot with tiny people skiing down on it.

But what she did not know, on the other hand, was the fact that Fallon had a surprise in store prepared for the winner and this was an interpretive dance from a comedian donning very little amount of clothing.

In just a few seconds, Seth Herzog came on the stage and stripped down to a Wonder Woman one-piece to perform his famous dance to the original superhero theme. They all had quite a laugh, and Fallon said that “You cannot ‘unseen’ that.”