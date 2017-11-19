FREE NEWSLETTER
Gal Gadot Says She Almost Quit Acting Before Her Casting As Wonder Woman

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/19/2017
Ever since Gadot took on the role of Wonder Woman, for which she was widely praised by critics and audiences alike, it’s hard to imagine her portraying any other character. However, at one point in her career, things weren’t going so smooth, and she even considered law school to support her family.

When reporters from the Today Show asked her if she almost quit, she said she was “as close as it gets” to saying “goodbye” to Hollywood and the film industry in general.

Gal said an actor and an actress continually hear the words “no.” She added, “there’s so much rejection in this world that I thought, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.'” However, she held on tight and made a name for herself as a mega-Hollywood star.

According to the 32-year-old, at first, it wasn’t her ambition to become an actress, but after “becoming more curious,” she eventually “fell in love” with the job.

She added, “but it wasn’t like I was growing up dreaming of becoming an actress.” As you may now, Gadot dished on the Brett Ratner rumors recently, where her alleged boycott was prescribed as the cause for Brett’s firing from the next Wonder Woman film.

When Gal hung out with the reporters from the Today Show recently, she spoke out on the allegations which were published by the organization, Page Six.

Gadot said that it wasn’t merely her opinion to not work with Ratner, many people on the cast and crew didn’t want to collaborate with Brett anymore after the allegations of sexual misconduct hit the mainstream.

When discussing her co-workers, she said, “It’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments.” Just last week, Ellen Page accused Ratner of “outing” her as a gay girl when she was just 18-years-old on the set of X-Men.

