Gal Gadot Reveals What Really Makes A Woman Wonderful

Wonder Woman has been hailed as one of the best female-fronted films ever. Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress, is not only celebrated for her portrayal of a badass woman on screen but as a very down-to-earth individual off screen as well.

In her movie, Gadot is a daughter of a god, but in her everyday life, she is as authentic as it gets.

The 32-year-old posted a make-up free selfie on her Instagram earlier today and showed what her life is like as a mother and wife with two daughters, Maya and Alma.

Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Gal, who became a mother to Maya in March, declared she is amazed by how the simple things in life are the ones that are most rewarding.

“It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest. Taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano.”

As for some background on her love life: Gal has been married to her beau for ten years, and it appears that Varsano couldn’t be happier for his superstar wife.

Two days ago, the Dutch businessman posted a photo of his wife as Wonder Woman bragging that he is hitched to a vixen.

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️ A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

The couple is no stranger to social media declarations.

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Back in November of 2016, the actress shared the news she was expecting another child when Gal showed her growing baby bump. She wrote, “so excited to share this wonder with you. #mommyforthesecondtime.”