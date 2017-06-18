FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce gal gadot angelina jolie bill cosby jennifer aniston brad pitt michael jackson drew barrymore jimmy giannopoulos Emmy Rossum Ansel Elgort amal clooney bella thorne diane keaton benji madden lindsay lohan nick loeb bobbi kristina brown courtney love george clooney amanda bynes
Home » Hollywood

Gal Gadot Reveals What Really Makes A Woman Wonderful

Todd Malm Posted On 06/18/2017
0
0


Gal Gadot And Her HusbandSource: PopSugar.com

Wonder Woman has been hailed as one of the best female-fronted films ever. Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress, is not only celebrated for her portrayal of a badass woman on screen but as a very down-to-earth individual off screen as well.

In her movie, Gadot is a daughter of a god, but in her everyday life, she is as authentic as it gets.

The 32-year-old posted a make-up free selfie on her Instagram earlier today and showed what her life is like as a mother and wife with two daughters, Maya and Alma.

In her photo, she captioned, “sleepless night, colic, three months old baby and early wake up by my 5-year-old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter.”

Gal, who became a mother to Maya in March, declared she is amazed by how the simple things in life are the ones that are most rewarding.

“It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest. Taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano.”

As for some background on her love life: Gal has been married to her beau for ten years, and it appears that Varsano couldn’t be happier for his superstar wife.

Two days ago, the Dutch businessman posted a photo of his wife as Wonder Woman bragging that he is hitched to a vixen.

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️

A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on

He wrote, “#my wife #therealwonderwoman.”

The couple is no stranger to social media declarations.

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

Advertisement

Back in November of 2016, the actress shared the news she was expecting another child when Gal showed her growing baby bump. She wrote, “so excited to share this wonder with you. #mommyforthesecondtime.”

Post Views: 0

Read more about gal gadot wonder woman

Advertisement

You may also like
Wonder Woman Kills Tom Cruise’s The Mummy At The Domestic Box Office
06/11/2017
Wonder Woman Destroys Its Critics After The Movie Has A $223 Million Opening Weekend
06/05/2017
Gal Gadot Challenges Hemsworth’s Thor To a Battle With Wonder Woman And Fans Love It!
06/04/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *