Gal Gadot Refuses To Play Wonder Woman In Sequel Unless Warner Bros. Gets Rid Of Brett Ratner After Six Women Accuse Him Of Sexual Harassment

Gal Gadot is determined to use her power in Hollywood as well, but for good! The actress has reportedly threatened never to play Wonder Woman again unless Brett Ratner gets fired.

Ever since Ratner joined the numerous men in the film industry to be accused of sexual harassment, Gadot laid down the law – either he goes, or she goes – and we all know they can’t afford to lose Wonder Woman!

‘Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now, Gadot’s saying she will not sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out and gets rid of him,’ one source revealed.

Wonder Woman grossed over $800 million internationally, so if the actress that so skillfully gave life to the favorite comic book character refuses to do the sequel, they would be losing a lot of money!

‘She is tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue. They cannot have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women,’ the insider explained.

One rep for Warner Bros. denied Gal has ever set such an ultimatum, but reps for both Gal and Bret simply refused to comment.

Six women have come forward to accuse Brett of sexual misconduct, including Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn.

Soon after the sexual harassment news came out, Warner Bros. announced that they were severing all ties with the man.

Brett’s attorney Marty Singer, however, denied that happened.

Reports also say that Gadot did not show up for a dinner in October that was meant to honor Brett as she was even supposed to present him with an award!

She took to social media to make her stance very clear: ‘Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We’re all united in this time of change.’

