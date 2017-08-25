Gal Gadot Hits Back At Body-Shamers Claiming She’s Not Curvy Enough To Play Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot has something to say to all those body-shamers who claimed that she is not curvy enough to play Wonder Woman. The actress has graced the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stones magazine, in which she addresses the issue and opens up about her influential role in the movie.

Hitting back at body-shamers, Gal Gadot tells the magazine, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob,’ alluding to a theory in Greek mythology.

The 32-year-old actress adds, ‘So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.’

She had to gain 17 lbs. of muscle to the role of the DC heroine also said that she and director Patty Jenkins wanted that the character to be strong and feminine.

‘Strength is not something you can fake,’ the actress says, before adding, ‘I didn’t want to play the cold-hearted warrior. We didn’t want to fall into the cliches.’

She is reprising her role as the princess of Themyscira in Justice League, which is due out November 17 in the United States.

She also jokes about the difficulties she faced when filming an action scene for the superhero team-up movie while she was pregnant with her second child.

She admitted that she was initially reluctant to share the news that she was expecting with the cast and crew.

‘I didn’t want attention. The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.’

She explains that when she filmed Wonder Woman reshoots and Justice League, she had to ‘cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach. It was funny as hell – Wonder Woman with a bump.’

Gadot welcomed her second child with husband Yaron Versano in late March. The couple, who got married in 2008, named their baby girl Maya. The little girl joined big sister Alma aged 5.