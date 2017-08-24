Gal Gadot Gets Frank About Feminism: You’re A Feminist Or You’re A Sexist

On the newest cover of Rolling Stone, stunner Gal Gadot dons her killer looks like armor. This is because the actress behind the reimagining of superhero Wonder Woman is so much more than a pretty face. The film broke some serious box office records with its release this summer and put both Gadot and director Patty Jenkins on the map.

Within the pages of the magazine, Gadot talks openly about the importance of feminism and teaching young girls that they can be and do anything.

She also explains that the way men behave in front of women, in many different ways, can be completely rooted in sexism and gendered conditioning. “I’ve had my moments where I’ve felt like men were misbehaving – nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world.”

While she was famously apart of the pageant world, she sabotaged her own chances at the crown because she no longer felt good about certain messages therein regarding women and beauty.

For that very reason, Gadot also didn’t go into modeling despite many people encouraging her to do so.

She was so adamant about not being geared onto a specific path based on her gender and looks alone that she went to law school.

When asked about the ongoing need for sustained and full bodied representations of women, Gadot speaks plainly in a way that shows exactly how strongly she feels about the issue.

Not mincing words at all, she states “People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.”

By definition, this is true as feminism is simply the belief that there should be equality amongst the genders.

Advertisement

While the movie was widely successful at the box office, some took it to task for various reasons that seemed to center on the star herself. Nevertheless, Gadot has already signed on for a sequel and Patty Jenkins is negotiating her own contract to increase her directorial pay.