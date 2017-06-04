FREE NEWSLETTER
Gal Gadot Challenges Hemsworth’s Thor To a Battle With Wonder Woman And Fans Love It!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/04/2017
gal gadot chris hemsworth wonder woman vs thorSource: etonline.com

Did you ever wonder, in the case of a cross-over, who would win a battle between Wonder Woman and Thor? Both of them are extremely powerful, and both characters are gods. Gal Gadot, the actress who plays Wonder Woman in the recently released live action film of the same name, seems to think her character would come out victorious.

But no matter which one of them would win over the other, we are sure the battle would at least be very entertaining.

Recently, Gadot stated that people keep asking her who she thinks would win the battle of the two gods.

Her answer? – Wonder Woman, of course. She even provoked Chris Hemsworth by asking him if he agrees.

The Avengers actor decided to play along, and he tweeted that, indeed, Wonder Woman would kick Thor’s a**!

Gadot continued the back and forth and suggested that the two characters should duke it out.

She teasingly praised him for his answer as well. ‘I always knew you were a smart guy. But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds,’ Gadot tweeted at him.

It looks like we now just have to have them fight in a cross over because fans loved the idea and started begging all over social media for a movie with both of them in it to happen!

Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role in Thor: Ragnarok, this fall, on November 3.

Gal Gadot’s exquisite Wonder Woman interpretation can be currently seen in theaters as well as in the upcoming Justice League, set to be released on November 19.

Do you think a confrontation between the two characters is a good idea?

