Gabrielle Union’s ‘Being Mary Jane’ Cancelled; 2 Hour Series Finale To Air in 2018

Mary Jane Paul, the title character of BET’s drama Being Mary Jane, will have her final curtain call as Atlanta based, turned New York City news anchor. After four seasons, the show is coming to a close almost in identical form to how it started: in a two-hour movie type sendoff. The series will end in 2018.

Being Mary Jane has seen ebbs and flows with the network, but has remained an impressive popular culture contribution overall. The show has been a landmark series for BET as it showed a highly successful, career driven woman struggle with the other parts of her life that didn’t come so easily or run so smoothly.

Often times, the issues were rooted in her love life. What type of man she was attracted to, her expectations and her own hangups that were embedded into the character based on how she was raised, things she witnessed and the societal conditioning of a black woman.

Gabrielle Union is as stunning as she’s ever been in the title role and her corporate wardrobe was often the talk of many fans who coveted the sharp designs and the costume departments stellar choices.

There was also no shortage of eye candy cast opposite Union’s beauty, most recently that of blue-eyed babe Michael Ealy. Another great aspect of the show was the enlighted quality of uplifting the audience through famous quotes as a sort of positive affirmation practice.

Mary Jane would often have sticky notes lining various parts of her apartment with wise words scrawled across them.

In one of the most jarring and resonating episodes in the series history, the show tackled mental health and its stigma when Mary Jane’s former friend committed suicide in a haunting and visceral sequence of scenes.

Some fans suspect that the quality of the show diminished when it’s original creator Mara Brock Akil left the show and new writers and creative team took over.

Either way, it had a good run, was incredibly important and impactful to many, and will be missed. As of now, Union is the only original cast member who is confirmed for the two-hour finale.