Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her Stunning Figure In Greece On Her Third Wedding Anniversary With Husband Dwyane Wade

Anniversary bells are ringing for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, and they are celebrating in style.

There is no better way to commemorate a wedding anniversary than on a beautiful beach, and the Wades have understood that concept.

The famous basketball player took his ladylove to the beautiful European country of Greece, famous for its ancient and historical sites, the cuisine, and breathtaking beaches.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress has been very busy flaunting her amazing beach body in an array of bikinis poolside and on the Mediterranean Sea, and her fans cannot get enough.

The Being Mary Jane star opened the ball with a picture where she is in a two tone one-piece sharing a hug with her husband.

She continued her fashion show by posing poolside in a bright pink bikini. The photos look like they should be used on the cover of SI.

Sunsets in Mykonos

Fans are in awe of Union’s physique.

One person said: “How come every time I see this woman she looks younger Black Magic.”

Another stated: “She looks 18 tho! Geez! They literally look like high school/college kids.”

While in Greece the pair shared a beautiful clip of their wedding day and posted sweet notes to each other.

The Chicago Bulls’ player said: “3 years ago I married my best friend!!! Three years later…It’s one of thee best decision I’ve made to date. I wanna thank you for growing with me and helping me grow into the man I wanna be. I still have so many levels to go, but that’s only because I wanna be so much more for you and our kids. We live life by OUR own rules, and I love that about US. So here’s to another 57 years of happiness!!! ”

☀️

The Deliver Us from Eva actress wrote: “Someone told me that if our wedding was any indication of how our marriage would go, there would be a lot of happiness in our future…And he ain’t never lied! 8-30-2014 was the 1st step, and we keep on stepping! Every day I think there’s no way I could love you any more than I did the day before, but I fall deeper in love with you each morning. Thank you for your belief that we were both capable of evolution and committing to be your best self for our family. Loving u poopy.”

A few thousands of their supporters also wished them a happy anniversary.

A person wrote: “Speechless. Congrats Wades.more years to come”

Long ass foot 💃🏿

Another one added: “Happy Anniversary! Lots of more memories and Anniversary to come.”

Congrats to the couple.