Gabourey Sidibe Turns Life Into A Beach In Rihanna’s Barbados

Chanel snub bye, sweet Caribbean getaway, hello! Gabourey Sidibe has taken over Barbados like her name is Rihanna – and she is doing it all while looking fabulous in various swimsuits.

Have you seen Sidibe’s Instagram page?

For the past week, the beautiful “American Horror Story: Coven” actress has been flooding it with pictures and videos taken from her all-girl vacation in Rihanna’s native Barbados.

The funny and outspoken star, who is living it up in the Lesser Antilles, posted a brief clip where she appears to be twerking as she watches the waves crash on the rocks.

In another video, she showed off her beach body in a red cut-out one-piece that revealed her magnificent curves.

There are several pictures where she is relaxing on a stunning beach watching the breathtaking sunset or simply floating in a pool and giving the world two middle fingers as she goes for a ride on a jetski.

The New York-born star was also seen parading in a blue and white bikini on a luxury yacht with her friends.

The “Precious” and “Empire” actress used the captions to say she is having the time of her life, enjoying healthy and delicious food prepared by a private chef, and not in a rush to get back to work.

Days before flying off to the tropical paradise, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that she was racially profiled at a Chanel store.

The “White Bird in a Blizzard” star explained: “To be fair, I do not know why that saleswoman did not want to help me. I suspect it is because I am black, but it could also be because I am fat. Maybe my whole life, every time I thought someone was being racist, they were actually mistreating me because I am fat. That sucks too. That is not OK. I have felt unwelcome in many stores throughout my life, but I just kind of deal with it.”

She went on to say: “As a successful adult, sometimes I walk out of the store in a huff, without getting what I want, denying them my hard-earned money. Other times I spend my money in an unfriendly store as if to say ‘F—k you! I will buy this whole damn store!’ Either way, they win, and I lose.”

Channel apologized in a statement that read: “We took her words very seriously and immediately investigated to understand what happened, knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers.”

Many people took to social media to say Sidibe looks radiant and they are happy for her.