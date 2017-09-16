Gabourey Sidibe Shows Boxing Skills In Cute Mini Dress — Viral Video Pleases Fans

Gabourey Sidibe is showing off her impressive boxing skills, and she is doing so in a cute mini dress.

This week, the Precious actress shared a brief video where she is having fun at the 29 Rooms in New York.

Wearing a pretty floral dress, Miss Sidibe with gloves on boxed a punching bag.

The Empire star looked very glamorous as she punched, laughed, and showed that she was ready for a big fight in Las Vegas.

The talented moviemaker used the caption to say she wants to be part of Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.’s crew.

She wrote: “Ready to sign with the Money Team.”

Sidibe added that she almost had a wardrobe malfunction: “Was all over #29Rooms last night, just wilding out! There were so many fun rooms! It is like a playground! You should go! But don’t wear a short dress as I did! I feel like a lot of people saw my panties last night, and now I feel like somebody owes me some money!”

Fans loved the clip and made sure that the Difficult People star was aware of it.

One commenter wrote: “Cute outfit. Love the boxing skills. A girl always has to learn how to protect oneself. That’s right! Get it. Yes I am so happy you like the punching bags.”

A second supporter explained: “Girl, u too. I gave free looks all day at Six Flags in Atlanta because this ass swallows all dresses, panties, shorts and bathing suits. And this was at an amusement park. Kids were there. So embarrassing. Such is life.”

Another revealed: “Put a combination together it really would be a workout then feel the burn.You look amazing girl! I had the sleeve and lost 100 pounds. Still, have a ways to go but feeling great.”

Ready to sign with the Money Team. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

In her new memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, Sidibe spoke about her weight loss surgery and exercising to maintain her figure.

She explained: “I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. I want to do a cartwheel. I want not to be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs.”

She added: “I have a goal right now, and I am almost there. And then once I have got it, I will set another. But my starting weight and my goal weight, they are personal. If too many people are involved, I will shut down.”

Advertisement

Sidibe seems to be having the time of her life.