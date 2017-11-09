Gabourey Sidibe Rocks ‘Trayvon’ Hoodie At The Gym — Photo Shows That The ‘Empire’ Actress Is Really Woke

Gabourey Sidibe is hitting the gym like never before and while at it she is showing off her workout fashion and being woke.

The talented and funny actress, known for the role of Becky on Empire, recently delighted her millions of Instagram followers with a fascinating picture.

On it, the Oscar-nominated star is at the gym showing off the results of a grueling workout.

Gym Fashion. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Miss Sidibe is sporting blackish yoga pants; she is still wearing boxing gloves and a hoodie which caught everyone’s attention.

The hoodie in question had “Trayvon” written on the front.

The world came to discover 17-year-old Trayvon Benjamin Martin back in 2012.

The teen was brutally murdered by wannabe police officer George Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch volunteer as he was walking from a convenience store to his home in Sanford, Florida.

His death led to countless protests because the matter was not being investigated initially by the Sanford Police department.

After all was said and done, Zimmerman was eventually acquitted by a jury.

In a follow-up post, Sidibe explained the sale of the hoodies will raise funds for the foundation started by Trayvon’s parents — Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton.

Sidibe explained: “Gym Fashion. Some of you were asking where you can find your own #trayvonmartin hoodie. Well, here ya go!”

Supporters of the outspoken actress applauded her decision to wear the hoodie, and many of them have promised to purchase one to continue raising funds for the cause.

One person said: “I just want to say I love you and you are a fantastic actress, may God continue to bring blessings your way. thank you for supporting the cause.”

Another supporter wrote: “Love that sweater! Represent!!!! I love this @gabby3shabby !!! I should be in the gym, but I’m watching you on Empire. I think I made the best decision!Just remember “be in the moment.”

A commenter, who was not too pleased with the usage of the word fashion, wrote: “Your Travon hoodie is for fashion? I hope not. You have motivated me to keep up the good work though.”

A fourth fan stated: “Yaaaassss you better come thru….being all inspiring and shit….this pic got me in the gym this morning. How often you go to the gym I hate I had vsg may 31, 2017 I went from 270 to 226.4 as of today if it’s not too personal how many pounds have you dropped and what’s your take on the surgery I wish you go do a movie on the weightloss community.”

What are your thoughts on the gym look?