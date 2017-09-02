Gabourey Sidibe Posts Adorable Picture With ‘Empire’ Co-Star Jussie Smollett

Gabourey Sidibe has a beautiful friendship with Jussie Smollett, and they often share adorable and funny pictures and videos on social media.

In case you were not aware of it, Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, and Sidibe takes on the role of Becky Williams on the hit show, Empire.

This week, the good friends made their fans very happy with another silly post.

Via Instagram, the Oscar-nominated star uploaded a selfie that was either taken on the set of the Fox series or in the apartment they share (more on that later).

Aaron finally found the perfect Grindr profile pic. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Wearing a pink and black top, perfect makeup, Miss Sidibe sticks out her tongue as Smollett pretends to photobomb her.

She captioned the picture: “When it’s Friday before a long weekend and you off work by noon, so you finna do hood rat stuff wit yo friends !!!!”

In her new book, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, Sidibe explains what she does on Friday nights.

She wrote: “I usually spend my Friday nights out with my friends. Or I spend them at home writing. Most important, I spend my Friday nights doing whatever I want to do. I know that if I had a boyfriend, or, even worse, a husband, I’d spend my Friday nights compromising. I don’t think I really want to do that yet.”

Smollett is not very active on social media, and therefore, fans were thrilled to see a new photo of him.

Rihanna did it better. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

One supporter said: “Please tell the man next to youuuu, Jessie. Jessie Jerico. Terry Hall… Salem Bordeaux. Adam… Rick… Jamal or whatever his name is.. tell him to update his Instagram because we miss him soo much boo boo cha chaaa…”

Another had the following to say: “I swear he can be my b.d.. so handsome. And gabby seem like a kewl @ fun @ chick!”

A third fan stated: “Anything would be fun to do with his sexy behind.”

When it's Friday before a long weekend and you off work by noon so you finna go do hood rat stuff wit yo friendz !!!! 🍣🍾🍻💩 A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

A fourth commenter added: “For a minute there Gabs. I thought you had a hot dog in your mouth..you got skill! Funny..Time to make it official, the love.”

As stated above, the two actors are very close, and they are roommates.

.@JussieSmollett cleaning these floors just how Momma like it! pic.twitter.com/rUEBq2BfFQ — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) August 6, 2015

The adorable BFFs even shared a clip of who does what chores.

Advertisement

They have conducted interviews together and confirmed the rumors that they know each other’s habits and they bicker like an old married couple.