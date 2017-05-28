FREE NEWSLETTER
Gabourey Sidibe Makes Important Statement With Red Swimsuit Photo As She Refuses To Say More About Taraji P. Henson And Nia Long ‘Empire’ Drama

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/28/2017
Gabourey Sidibe Swimsuit Taraji P. HensonCredit: Instagram

Gabourey Sidibe dazzled in a red swimsuit days after spilling the beans on the feud between her “Empire” co-stars – Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long.

On Saturday, Miss Sidibe took to Instagram where she showed her stunning beach body in a bright red swimwear.

The Oscar-nominated actress debuted her new curves in a cut-out one-piece that showed off her midriff.

Sidibe, who has a real love for fashion, wore a red and cream swimsuit cover-up dress and large shades.

The talented actress was showered with compliments for her amazing beach body and sense of fashion.

One fan wrote: “Baby you Keeping it sexier than Most when it comes to Natural Beauty Love.”

Another added: “Absolutely stunning, Work it, girl, you inspire me, Gaby.”

About a year ago, the 34-year-old star, who was bullied for her figure and insulted by designers who refused to dress her, decided to take actions and underwent laparoscopic bariatric surgery.

However, in numerous interviews, the “Drunk History” actress confessed that the main reason she decided to shed the pounds was that she was afraid of becoming diabetic.

The “American Horror Story: Hotel” actress told PEOPLE that after her brother, Ahmed, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, she panicked and decided to go under the knife.

She confessed: “I just didn’t want to worry. I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes.”

The author also took on the naysayers and haters who bashed her when she was heavier.

Dress by @eloquii , bathing suit by @gabifresh , wind and grace by GAWD!! 📸: @kperryjr

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

The mega Beyonce fan said: “I am not one of those people like, “My haters are my congratulaters.” No, no, no. You just don’t exist! You have an opinion, but you are saying that I am fat because what? Because I do not have a mirror? Because I do not know? You think I am in the dark about this? And you think I have not heard worse than this since Kindergarten? You are unoriginal.”

The “Precious” star, who is making the rounds to promote her new memoir, “This Is Just My Face,” was asked about the rumored feud between Henson and Long that surfaced in March.

It was claimed that the show’s makeup and hair team fought with Long forcing Henson to step in and it created a very messy situation.

Sidibe laughed and said: “I feel like it is a girly thing. Nobody talks about how many times Jussie Smollett punches Trai Byers over a protein shake.”

She went on to add: “We like each other. We are not really beefing.”

Long has been dumped and will not be back for “Empire” Season 4.

