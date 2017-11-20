Gabourey Sidibe Looks Flawless In Photo With Great Makeup And Hair

Gabourey Sidibe is flawless, and she knows it and is happily flaunting her impeccable fashion sense on social media.

The Empire actress has decided to show off what she deems are perfect hair and makeup while explaining her latest dilemma — sleep and ruin them or stay up and be flawless.

The talented moviemaker explained that she recently had such stunning hairdo, mascara, lipstick, foundation, and eyebrows, that she found it very hard to go to sleep.

She shared a beautiful picture where she is lying in bed wearing a grey Mickey Mouse sweater and gazing seductively at the camera.

She used a caption to explain that she had her makeup and hair done for an event and did not have the courage to undo them and go to sleep.

It is not known if Sidibe was forced to sleep with the makeup and perfect hair or if she found the courage to undo everything before going to bed.

Sidibe wrote: “When you gotta go to bed, but your hair and makeup look too bomb.”

Fans loved the selfie of the stunning star and made sure to let her know with a series of compliments.

When you gotta go to bed but your hair and makeup look too bomb. 💇🏿‍♀️: @only1dailey 💄: @cygmakeup A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:49am PST

One commenter said: “I know the struggle. Too cute.Btw, love your hair. You are so so so beautiful, and your inner beauty shines even through video. Huge fan, love ya!The number of hats you wear in this thing call life. Half of them are hats for the true friendship we have. You know it’s more universe pass the moon, so I love you pass that.”

Sidibe recently dragged a person who said that she looked like a “boy” and told her to “Go find your sides and stop wearing fake hair.”

Sidibe showed class and intelligence by writing: “I’m not sure why you’re so mad, and I don’t need to know why Betty. What I do know is that you are suffering and you’re probably reaching out in nastiness in order to get some attention, and you’ve got mine. You have my attention and my concern, and now my hand extended to you in prayer that your situation and your heart is healed. I don’t have to know your needs to ask the Lord to provide those needs to you,”

Don't let this hair and make up fool you. I will still be in bed at a smooth 8:45 pm 💄: @cygmakeup 💇🏿‍♀️: @only1dailey A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:29pm PST

She added: “May you receive this prayer in love and may God’s peace and guidance fall on you and life and keep you in love.”

What are your thoughts on the look?