Gabourey Sidibe Is Annoyed By Comments On Her Weight – Actress Says Her Beauty Does Not Come From A Mirror

Gabourey Sidibe is not here for the congratulatory statements on her weight because she finds she looks beautiful at any size.

The “American Horror Story” actress recently sat down with Refinery 29 to talk about her new memoir, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare,” and her weight journey.

Earlier this year, Sidibe, famous for her performance in “Empire,” revealed that she had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and took the decision to undergo laparoscopic bariatric surgery in an effort to manage her weight.

She also explained that she became fearful that she would lose her toes and did not want to go through the pain of injecting insulin into her body on a regular basis for diabetes.

The Oscar-nominated star has been shedding the pounds and looking great in stunning swimsuits on an all-girl trip to Barbados.

Miss Sidibe is not in a rush to reveal how many pounds she has lost nor what is her goal because she prefers to focus on her career.

The “Yelling to the Sky” star told the publication it offends her when people talk about her new figure.

She said: “Since I have been losing weight over the past year, people have been saying, “Congratulations on your weight loss!” It does not rock me. It just annoys me because I am just like, don’t congratulate me on that.”

She added: “If you are going to congratulate me on my weight loss, also congratulate me every time I pee. Congratulate me every time I am burping.That is weird to me because my body will always be my body and always had been, and you have nothing to do with it, and you are kind of a stranger.”

In her new book, she explained why she is not thrilled by the unsolicited lovefest.

She wrote that she was always “awesome” and it was not her decision to go under the knife that made her that way.

She shared: “I know I am beautiful in my current face and my current body. What I do not know about is the next body. I admit it, I hope to God I don’t get skinny. If I could lose enough to just be a little chubby, I will be over the moon! Will I still be beautiful then? S—. Probably. My beauty does not come from a mirror. It never will.”

Sidibe’s comments have people wondering, is it wrong or rude to compliment a person on their new body?