Gabourey Sidibe Got Into Aerial Yoga And The Picture Is Totally Inspiring

Gabourey Sidibe is into aerial yoga, and this impressive picture shows that she is having a ball.

Recently, the “Precious” actress took to Instagram to give her fans an update on her fabulous life.

The talented and outspoken New Yorker revealed that after her amazing trip to Barbados, she has found a new passion in life.

The star of “American Horror Story” shared a head-spinning photo where she is wearing chic workout gear and hanging upside down in an antigravity yoga hammock.

Sidibe looked serene as she partook in the activity.

According to experts, aerial yoga promotes better flexibility and releases tension on the bones and muscles.

The “Empire” star captioned the photo: “Tried aerial yoga today. I was hella graceful fam.”

Fans found the post inspirational and brave.

One supporter said: “Yess girl.. you are motivating me, sister!”

Another one added: “I’m so afraid to do that. In my mind, I always think I will fall.”

When not enjoying yoga, Sidibe is hard at work promoting her new book, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare” and blasting haters who criticize her body.

Last week, Sidibe sat down with Janet Mock on her podcast, “Never Before,” and slammed so-called friends who body-shamed her while pretending to be concerned for her health.

She confessed: “People pretend that they care about my health by calling me a disgusting fat b—-.You do not care about my health. You are just a giant a—–. And you think that you can have an opinion about me — but this is my body. I am not out here in these streets writing think pieces about how your d— is too small.”

She went on to say: “Because people would comment like, ‘She is promoting like a really unhealthy lifestyle. She is promoting being fat and beautiful, and that is not true, and that is really unhealthy.’ It is like, I am promoting a movie! I am promoting a TV show! I am not telling you what to eat, what not to eat. Because the honest truth of it is I have had several trainers throughout my life. I have been on every single diet throughout my life. I know what I look like.”

In the book, she explained that she started struggling with her weight at the age of 6.

In 2016, she underwent laparoscopic surgery after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes because she feared how it would impact her life in the future.