Gabourey Sidibe Dazzles In Hot Peach Romper As She Makes Her Debut As A Director

Gabourey Sidibe is slaying in a peach romper while standing strong with other phenomenal black women.

The “Empire” actress is having a lot of fun this summer.

She had an all-girl trip to Barbados where she flipped the birdie, showed off her beach body, and owned the beach like her name is Rihanna.

Sidibe is all about breaking barriers, which is why you will not be surprised to learn that she made her directorial debut.

Yes, the New York beauty presented her first film entitled “The Tale of Four” at the BlackStar Film Festival.

The flick focuses on four African-American women facing “modern-day issues of loss, family, and identity.”

The activist, who received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress, showed off her weight loss at the event in a stylish peach romper.

Goodbye @blackstarfest !!! You were so welcoming and beautiful to our @thetaleoffour family! A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Fans loved the look and her new figure.

One said: “Would you go out with me. You look simply gorgeous. You’ve been looking extra fantastic lately!”

A second supporter shared: “So are you gonna tell us where you got that romper or Nah??? I love the outfit. Real quite pretty.”

A third commenter wrote: “Look at u [email protected] go gab yesss slay. Lol, Work it, girl!Wow, beautiful and the weight coming off quick. Love the outfit; you rockin it Ms. Lady. Slaaaaayyyy! You are gorgeous.”

The feminist continued to show support with a picture of herself in a “phenomenal woman” T-shirt and captioned it: “July 31 is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, which represents the number of days into 2017 a black woman must work to earn the same pay a white man made in 2016 — that’s nearly eight extra months! Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve!”

When not making bold statements, the “Precious” star is busy promoting her new book called “This Is Just My Face” where she talked about how “dope” it was to be included in People‘s World’s Most Beautiful issue.

Thottin & Boppin through #Philly for the #blackstarfilmfestival was like hangin wit cousins at the family reunion. There was sage and sandalwood in the gift bag just in case an Erica Badu concert broke out! The energy was so bomb! A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

She explained: “It was really dope! But also, like, I’m not so narcissistic that I don’t know that I wouldn’t have ended up on that list if I weren’t an actress. And to be fair, nobody else would because it’s all a bunch of actors and musicians and stuff. But to be fair, if I were like a really, really talented writer, I wouldn’t be on that list. I know that like there’s some portion of fame and what I do for a living, and that was my first film, that put me on the list more than what my face looks like, more than what my body looks like.”

Advertisement

Congrats to Sidibe on all of her success.