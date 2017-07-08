Gabourey Sidibe Celebrates National Chocolate Day With Stunning Bra Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe celebrated National Chocolate Day with a hot picture where she is wearing a bra.

Miss Sidibe recently gave her 1.2 million followers a lot to talk about with a head-turning photo.

In the bathroom selfie, the “American Horror Story: Coven” actress showed off lots of skin in a black bra that featured criss-cross straps in the front.

The “Empire” star has a full face of makeup, and her long black hair hits on her shoulders.

The picture received over 115.000 likes and thousands of comments – a majority of them were very positive.

One person said: “Slayyyyyyyyy Gaby you gave me so much life.”

Another one jokingly said: “Very beautiful and sexy woman! now I want some chocolate to eat!”

It is not known how Sidibe reacted to the compliments.

Tried aerial yoga today. I was hella graceful fam. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

While the Oscar-nominated star has been posting many photos in underwear and bikinis – she is not interested in remarks about her new body.

In the spring of 2017, Sidibe revealed that she had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and decided to undergo laparoscopic gastric surgery to shed the pounds.

The mega Beyonce fan has since published a memoir entitled “This is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare” where she made it clear that she did not get the procedure done to look good nor to be praised for her new figure.

She wrote: “I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. I want to do a cartwheel. I want not to be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs.”

Sidibe recently did an interview where she reiterated what she said in the book.

She claimed: “What had been happening is, since I’ve been losing weight over the past year, people have been saying, ‘Congratulations on your weight loss!’ It doesn’t rock me. It just annoys me because I’m just like, don’t congratulate me on that. If you’re going to congratulate me on my weight loss, also congratulate me every time I pee.”

Thinking bout #nationalchocolateday like…..🍫🍫🍫👸🏿 A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

She went on to reveal: “Congratulate me every time I’m burping. Because my body actually has nothing to do with you, and I don’t really need your support for it. It seems ill-placed. I don’t need your support. That’s weird to me because my body will always be my body and always had been, and you have nothing to do with it and you’re kind of a stranger. But the way it works is that this is just my body. In the same way that this is just my face, this is just mine.”

Sidibe is currently filming the new season of “Empire, ” and according to reports, it will be captivating.