Fyre Festival Organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland Sued For $100 Million

The disastrous Fyre Festival is canceled indefinitely, but not before the damage could be mitigated. A class action lawsuit against organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland has been filed.

Celebrity attorney, Mark Geragos, filed the lawsuit in California and plaintiff Daniel Jung is seeking punitive damages for fraud, breach of covenant of good faith, breach of contract, and negligent misrepresentation, after the weekend of the Fyre Festival ended up being closer to something out of a refugee camp, rather than a luxury festival.

Documents obtained by E! News, stated the “festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicky situation among attendees who suddenly found themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions.”

Attendee’s of the botched festival claimed the conditions were closer to something out of a dystopian film rather than Coachella.

We have been locked indoors with no air NO FOOD and NO water #fyrefestival #fyrefest fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/wg5pZmSvnx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

Concert goers paid thousands of dollars for “luxury accommodations,” celebrity sightings, and A-list performances, but instead were subjected to FEMA-style tents, bread and cheese dinners and wild animals hovering around the camps.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

The lawsuit claimed efforts to escape were futile because the attendees depended on the organizers for transportation.

The event was promoted as a cash-less event where fans would upload money to a wristband, leaving the patrons without actual cash to pay for the transportation in the Bahamas.

According to the documents, contractors who were hired to do work for the site had not been paid and therefore refused to cooperate for the organizers.

Geragos went on to say the organizers were deliberately lying and they knew the event was going to be nothing like what they had advertised, but they continued to sell tickets and VIP packages anyway.

Ja Rule and McFarland began personally contacting A-listers and performers in advance to warn them not to go because the festival was underequipped and understaffed and possibly dangerous for anyone in attendance.

The plaintiffs are seeking $100 million in damages on behalf of the victims.