FX Network Severs Ties With Louis CK After He Admitted To Sexual Misconduct

Louis CK’s relationship with the network, FX, is over. The organization and production studio severed ties with the comedian on Friday, November 10th, not long after he admitted to sexual misconduct. According to a statement as obtained by Us Weekly, CK “will no longer serve as an executive producer” on any of the shows he was working on including, One Mississippi, The Cops, and Better Things.

Additionally, they stated Louis has confirmed the news and they were unaware of them at the time. The company said, as far as they know, his behavior over the last eight years has been professional.

The company believes Louis’ job right now isn’t to make TV shows, but it is to address the scandal and begin the healing process which he already started by apologizing to the women in question.

As you may already know, five women including Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, accused the star of harassment in a report published by The Times on the 9th of November.

After the allegations spread throughout the mainstream media, his newest film, I Love You, Daddy was canceled and his working relationship with HBO ended.

On Friday morning, Louis confirmed that the accusations were true and he admitted that he “abused power” that he had over women.

In his statement, he said he thought it was Ok because he never “showed his d*ck” without asking them first. But he learned that what made it so inappropriate is that he had power over his accusers, which made it unprofessional and predatory.

Louis isn’t the only one to face accusations of harassment or assault in recent news. Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl fame, as well as Jeremy Piven from Entourage, are facing allegations as well. People like Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons had their allegations resurface in the media also.