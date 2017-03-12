Future Wants Nicki Minaj To Move In, Have Baby – Ciara Is ANGRY Over Betrayal

Nicki Minaj and Future are getting ready to move in and possibly have a child together – a piece of news that has Ciara boiling with anger.

It seems that every day, Minaj and Future wake up, they make a series of revelations that will anger both of their scolded exes, Ciara and Meek Mill.

In the midst of her nasty and potentially career-destroying feud with Remy Ma, Minaj has found love and shoulders to lean on.

The rappers have been hitting the studio together to make sweet music. Future and Minaj have connected on every level.

Minaj, who was raised in New York, has been asked by the rapper to move to Atlanta, Georgia with him and she is considering it.

The spy shared: “Nicki could use a major break from all the flashing lights and drama that’s consuming her life in LA and NYC, which is why Future wants her to come chill out him exclusively in ATL. That’s his home, and he’d love to relax, kick back and wine and dine her and show him his old stomping grounds and the city in general.”

Along with moving into a new mansion in Atlanta, Future is hoping that Minaj will give him a baby. A friend of Future revealed: “Future understands that the reason Nicki hasn’t had a child yet is that she hasn’t met the right man who will be there for her through it all.”

The spy added: “Future thinks Nicki would be an excellent mother; he can tell she loves hard and nurtures everything she touches, just like her rap career.”

Future’s former fiancée, Ciara, the mother of his son also named Future, is furious that her ex-pal, Minaj, would date the rapper.

Ciara is hoping that Minaj will take into account all of Future’s child support dramas and the fights with his baby mamas before starting a family with him.