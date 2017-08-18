FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Future Refuses To Perform In Virginia Following Charlottesville Protests

Todd Malm Posted On 08/18/2017
FutureSource: FactMagazine.com

The United States of America is still dealing with the blowout following the tragedy in Charlottesville. And while many people have come out to condemn the attacks and the protestors, even those in the music industry have said, “no,” to perform in the city.

Future is the latest artist to make the decision not to go to the city following the events that left one woman dead.

On Twitter, Future sent out a tweet saying that he wouldn’t be performing in Virginia because of the protests.

He said, “Out of respect for the tragic events I felt it wasn’t right to perform at this time; Please understand my heart means well VA.”

The “Mask Off” rapper was supposed to perform in Charlottesville on the 19th of August, but he canceled his performance.

Lil Yachty was scheduled to be an opener for the rapper.

After his initial tweet, Future went on to assure his fans he cares about them and will return to the heartbroken city sometime in the future; no pun intended.

And while the rapper’s move would typically be seen as being controversial, most of his fans are very understanding of his decision not to come to Virginia.

In case you missed it, one woman, Heather Heyer, died after a man ran her over as well as many others in his car.

Nineteen other people were hurt while protesting the “Nazi’s.”

The man who perpetrated the terrorist attack was identified as James Alex Fields Junior of Ohio, and he has been charged with second-degree murder according to NBC News.

As was mentioned earlier in the article, many celebrities and public figures have come out to condemn the acts of terror in Charlottesville, including, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, and Zendaya.

