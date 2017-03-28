Future Puts Ciara And Russell Wilson Feud Behind Him – Is Nicki Minaj Behind The Change?

Future graces the latest cover of Billboard magazine where he talks about making peace with Russell Wilson and Ciara and being in a great place in his life, and many are wondering if Nicki Minaj is contributing to his newfound happiness.

On the cover of the music bible, the rapper, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, dons a bright orange/yellow jacket as he gazes at the camera.

The “Turn On the Lights” star is having an exceptional month – he made history with his back-to-back number one albums – “Future” and “HNDRXX” – is touring the world with Drake and has been featured on monster hits.

Inside the publication, the “Move That Dope” artist confessed that he has finally made peace with his ex-fiancée, Ciara, who is raising his namesake son with her new husband, Wilson.

He said: “I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a ­relationship being…”

He also said that Ciara helped him get off drugs.

Future, who is rumored to be dating Nicki Minaj and is hoping to have a child with her, said he has never been so happy in his life.

He shared: “I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on ­something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”

On the rumors he was hooking up with Scotty Pippen’s wife, he shared: “What the people don’t ­understand is, I been kicking it with superstars when it comes to females for a minute — on the low-low with nobody don’t know-know.”

During the interview, Future took a shot at the Grammys which have failed to recognize his work.