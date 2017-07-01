Future Posts Picture With Son After Being Shaded On ‘4:44’

Jay Z dropped his long awaited response album to “Lemonade” and while it did give listeners exactly what they wanted and more, it threw a few people under the bus too. The King of Rap mentioned more than 30 other celebrities on “4:44” in both positive and negative ways. One of the rappers thought to be brought up on the musician’s latest release is Future.

On “Kill Jay Z,” the song that sets the tone for the entire collection includes a line that says “I don’t even know what you woulda done, In the future other n***** playin’ football with your son.” Let’s break down the section’s assumed meaning.

Future was once in a serious relationship with R&B songstress Ciara. The two conceived baby Future, but broke up shortly after due to Future’s infidelities.

Since then, Ciara wed Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson and gave birth to a baby girl.

The exes haven’t been private about their break up and have even sued each other for slander.

Future has made it clear through social media and in his music that he hates the fact that Russell Wilson is playing dad to baby Future.

The line is meant to be a warning from Jay Z to himself that he should wake up before he and Beyonce are in the same situation and he has to watch another man be a father to Blue Ivy.

Future apparently caught wind of the line and decided to respond in his own way.

Play with KINGS,u just a worker. ROYALTY A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

In the subliminally shady post above, Future is pictured with two of his sons. His first born and the son that he shares with Ciara.

Advertisement

Jay Z and Future have collaborated recently on DJ Khaled’s hit song “I Got the Keys.” The line may not have meant to be direct shade, but Future seems to have taken it that way.