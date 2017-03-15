Future Is In Love With Nicki Minaj – Believes She Is More Talented Than Ciara

Future is apparently in love with Nicki Minaj and finds that she is more talented than his ex-fiancée, Ciara. Ouch, that must burn.

A trusted insider spoke to the media and said that the rapper based in Atlanta could not be more proud of the way Minaj handled that Remy Ma diss in the hit song “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil’ Wayne.

According to the source, Future found the track brilliantly written and delivered by his lady love.

He also congratulated the New York femcee for savagely destroying her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, with her lyrics.

Mill has been laughing on social media and siding with Remy Ma in this nasty debacle.

The source said: “Future‘s so proud of his girl Nicki for coming from behind the door and blasting everyone like Remy and Meek, just like Al Pacino did in Scarface. Damn he loves Nicki for coming hard and dropping that fire that she’s known for. He can’t get enough of her!”

The tipster added: “Future‘s been with a lot of women, but none of them have that swag, that heart, that fearless attitude and that sex appeal that Nicki possesses. They’re just friends but damn, he wants to cross that line badly. He’s been thinking hard about Nicki and believes that she could potentially be the one the could fulfill all his needs and vice-versa. He’s definitely about to step to her on a serious tip.”

Enamored with “The Night Is Still Young” singer, Future is hoping that she will move to Atlanta with him in order to work on new music.

He is secretly praying that Minaj will have a child with him.

Close sources to Ciara said that she is furious that her former friend would start a relation with her baby daddy.

Ciara wants to remind Minaj that Future has four children by four different women and is often fighting with them for child support.