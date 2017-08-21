FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Future Goes After JAY-Z Over ‘Money Phone’ Diss

Mel Walker Posted On 08/21/2017
Future Throws Shade At JAY-Z MoneyInstagram

Ciara’s ex, Future, is going after JAY-Z in a series of subliminal shots on social media.

It is rather odd for two grown men to be trading verbal blows over something as bizarre as “the money phone.”

It is a well-known fact that the Atlanta-based rapper loves to post pictures and clips on social media where he is holding piles of money to his ears.

In fact, he loves the money ear thing so much that he was recently under fire for sharing a brief clip where his and Ciara’s adorable little boy, Future Zahir Wilburn, was seen following in his footsteps.

It appears that Beyonce’s husband caught wind of Future’s passion and went after him on his album, 4:44.

Kanye West’s former BFF rapped: “Y’all holdin’ money to your ear; there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here.”

Over the weekend, the New Yorker sat down with Elliott Wilson from Rap Radar and explained the lyrics.

The “Moonlight” artist claimed he was not going after anyone and added: “I did not even tell people to stop using the money phone. I did not say that. I had to listen again like ‘How is this being misinterpreted?’ because I just said it ain’t money to us. It ain’t. That is just an honest statement.”

Blue Ivy’s father went on to say that the line was inspired by something he used to do with his rich friends.

He shared: “That is some corny s***. Money to us, me and my three friends on the floor at Golden State, not because the seats are expensive but because that is what we are doing, you have never seen that. Or, building brands and pushing it forward. That cannot be the end-all, that cannot be our goal, to get money and show it on the Internet. That cannot be our goal.”

Future responded by: “Same money u get we gettin too.”

He added: “As long as they print it we gone get it. FREEBANDZ.”

…pause Whatever y'all talkin bout

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

Jay also spoke about the elevator fight with Solange by saying: “We have had one disagreement ever. Before and after, we have been cool. She is like my sister. I will protect her. That is my sister. Not my sister-in-law. My sister.”

Future might be looking for too much trouble here.

