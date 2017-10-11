Furious Jemele Hill Will Not Apologize For Donald Trump And NFL Tweets Despite ESPN Suspension

Jemele Hill is getting blasted for some of her tweets and was slapped with a suspension — but according to sources, she remains unapologetic.

The ESPN host, who was recently slammed by Donald Trump, landed in hot water for a series of comments she shared on social media about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The TV personality like many Americans disapproved of Jones’ remarks about the NFL players who “disrespects the flag” by protesting and kneeling during the national anthem.

In a first tweet, Hill wrote: “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they do not kneel, some will see them as sellouts.”

She went on to say: “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

The tweets led to some significant backlash from sports fans who are against the kneeling movement.

Colin Kaepernick started the movement as a way to speak out and draw awareness to the issue of police brutality facing the African-American community. ESPN took action and Hill is not pleased by them.

An insider close to Hill said: “She is upset, and she feels that what she has said on Twitter are her real feelings and she is not looking to apologize for it. She should be protected by the First Amendment, and she hoped it would be completely separate from ESPN, but she understands where ESPN is coming from even if she does not exactly agree with it. She gets emotional over important issues, and happenings in her life and the fact that it has gotten to this point of a suspension means she is hoping that it will allow the conversation to continue.”

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

The person added: “She is looking forward to being back because she really wants to stay with ESPN, a job that she has worked so hard for her entire career. She is choosing to move forward and not backward and hopes the drama goes away by the time she returns.”

Advertisement

Trump, who was called a “white supremacist” by Hill, weighed in on the scandal with a tweet and so did many talking heads on Fox News and conservative talk radio.