Funkmaster Flex Accuses Tupac of Being a “MADE UP SUPERHERO”

Funkmaster Flex recently tweeted “We gonna talk about everything today !!!!” and it seems that he wasn’t lying.

While the New York radio host was airing all kinds of controversial opinions especially around the figure of Tupac who is accused of being the only one to blame for being shot to death, he took things further on Twitter. He wanted to back up the reasons behind all his bold claims.

“He was scared of them so he blamed Biggie! Those were PAC ‘friends’ PAC BEEN RUNNING WITH THEM AND KNEW THEY WHERE LOOKING FOR HIM WHICH IS WHY HE HAD THE PISTOL.” he continued, and from there on, he added that he “caught amnesia on the n****s that was holding him down when he came to ny!,” referring to the whole event as a “classic case of out of town n***a wanting to be accepted and got in too deep and couldn’t dig his way out.”

Flex also claimed that those so-called friends were the exact same group of people that were beside him when he was accused of the rape.

Flex continued his lengthy rant on Twitter every now and then repeating the fact that he is really telling the truth before he added his final and definitive conclusion that, “2PAC IS A MADE UP SUPERHERO!”.

It’s only natural to assume that everything Funkmaster Flex mentioned on Twitter will become a scandal subject for the rest of the week, and who knows even for the rest of this whole year.