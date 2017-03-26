FREE NEWSLETTER
Fuller House Star Jodie Sweetin Breaks Off Engagement With Justin Hodak

Nick Markus Posted On 03/26/2017
Jodie Sweeting Justin HodakSource: abcnews.go.com

Full House star Jodie Sweetin is going through yet another breakup!

The 35-year-old actress has not been having too much luck with relationships and now, a rep for the actress has announced that she has split from fiancé Justin Hodak.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also said that “she appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”

Jodie Sweetin, who currently plays the grown-up version of her old Full House character Stephanie Tanner on the show’s spin-off, Fuller House, would have gotten married for the fourth time.

But maybe she dodged a bullet. According to court documents, her now ex-fiance spent 9 months behind bars in a California prison in 1999.

He was convicted on “drug and stolen property charges,” California Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Bill Sessa revealed.

But Sweetin’s unsuccessful relationships and collapsing career also pushed her towards addiction and other harmful behaviors.

In her 2009 memoir called unSweetened, the actress told all about her downward spiral into alcohol and drug abuse that started right after Full House wrapped up. She also revealed that, ironically enough, she used to snort cocaine right before giving anti-drug speeches.

Nowadays, however, the star is completely sober and her career is doing a lot better as well. In addition to starring in Fuller House, she also participated in season 22 of Dancing with the Stars last year.

But her many exes are still giving her headaches. According to insiders, her third husband with whom she co-parents daughter Beatrix, has been demanding more child support money from her.

With Hodak she got engaged a little over a year ago.

“We met through mutual friends years ago and we reconnected a little over two years ago,” she stated at the time. “It’s been really good ever since.”

We have recently learned, however, that the wedding is definitely off!

