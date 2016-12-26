‘Fuller House’ Gets Renewed For A Third Season On Netflix

Christmas came early for fans of the series “Fuller House.” In an amusing video that was posted on social media, Netflix revealed that the show was renewed for a third season. The cute clip featured several cast members including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin passing around a giant Christmas gift. The last person to receive the present was Sweetin who reprised the role of Stephanie Tanner.

When Sweetin turned the box over, there was a sign that announced that the show had been picked up for another season. However, there is no premiere date – the message said coming soon. The sign read in full: “Fuller House season 3 coming soon.”

“Fuller House” is the reboot of the classic show “Full House,” which aired around the world from 1987 to 1995. Almost all of the original cast members accepted to take part in the revival except Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

As babies, the Olsen sisters took turns playing one character – Michelle Tanner – who was central to all the key storylines in the series. Since leaving the show, the Olsens have become household names thanks to their many business endeavors, which include movies and fashion.

The refusal of the style icons to come back to the show caused a little feud between some of the actors and the writers. However, the show went on as planned.

Moreover, while fans who watched the program as children and who are now parents were disappointed not to have a cameo from Michelle, they tuned in high numbers to look at the reboot.

A vast majority of viewers were satisfied with the plots, but a small group took to social media to blast the writers. Those people were upset because the show was less family oriented. The naysayers said they did not appreciate their children hearing conversations about drugs, pregnancy, and alcohol on the show.

The critics also panned the show by saying that the new writers were destroying a piece of everybody’s childhood. One critic wrote: “The episodes are predictable because they’re unoriginal and the writing is painful. The canned laughter is perhaps the greatest reminder of the ‘good old days’. If only all those recorded voices had something legitimate to laugh at.”

Those who grew up watching the loveable Tanner family and their strange neighbor are happy to continue following their evolution.