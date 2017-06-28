From Rehab To Jail? Police Officer Reveals If Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards Will Be Charged With DUI!

As Teen Mom fans may already know, the man was caught on camera dozing off behind the wheel while high on drugs. Could the shocking scene from the season finale lead to driving under the influence charges? A Tennessee police officer has told us all about it!

During the episode, Edwards can be seen slurring his word and slowly falling asleep while driving Mackenzie Standifer to their wedding ceremony.

The terrified woman punched his shoulder and turned off the camera but left the mics on as she asked if he took Xanax again.

But Officer Thompson from the Red Bank Police Department has revealed that Edwards has nothing to worry about legally speaking.

‘An officer would have to pull him over. Based on the video, you could not assume someone was under the influence. No officer would charge based on a video because there are other things taken into account. It would be hard for you to go to court and testify based off video. In the movies you can act drunk, so that can be the case,’ the law enforcer explained.

Besides, Edwards went to rehab after the scene was taped.

The man opened up about his decision and told the fans he is happy and better than ever.

He also thanked his family and his wife for the huge support and sticking with him through all of this mess.

However, it looks like MTV and his wife Mackenzie as well came under fire for not telling him to pull over as soon as they noticed his odd behavior.

Did you think Edwards would be in trouble with the law after the dangerous incident? Should he?