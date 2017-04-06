‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Reveals He And His Wife Are “Taking Some Time Apart”

Friends star David Schwimmer has recently revealed that he and his wife, Zoe Buckman are splitting after almost seven years of marriage!

According to the official statement, the troubled couple gave Us Magazine their breakup is just a time off from their relationship in order to reassess their feelings for each other as well as their future together.

“It is with great love, respect, and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.”

The well-known actor who became famous after his iconic role on Friends has once revealed that his sudden celebrity status made him want to avoid the media and the public in general. Fame seemed too much to handle at the time and it “made me want to hide under a baseball cap and not be seen.”

Now, David echoed the same sentiment, asking the public to respect their privacy, mainly for the sake of their daughter.

“Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family,” the statement read.

As fans may already know, David Schwimmer and British artist Zoe Buckman met in 2007 in London, while the Friends actor was directing Simon Pegg’s comedy film Run Fatboy Run. The two walked down the aisle back in 2010. One year later, in May of 2011, Zoe gave birth to their daughter, Cleo.

Seven years later, the pair realized they need some time away from each other to really think about their relationship and whether or not it can be saved.

Do you think the two will get back together at some point in the future?