‘Friends’ Sisters Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon To Co-Star In A New TV Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are excited to be on the small screen together in a new project. The two actresses are set to co-star in an upcoming TV series about morning shows!

According to new reports, the production is going to be soon shopped around to premium cable networks and streaming services.

Former HBO head of drama Michael Ellenberg is leading production, and Jay Carson (House of Cards) is signed on for the script.

We are sure this casting is a dream for dedicated fans of ‘Friends’ who definitely remember that Witherspoon played Aniston’s younger sister on the beloved comedy series.

Despite the fact that both stars are well known for their A-list qualities on the big screen, Witherspoon recently found her golden age of TV success with the critically-acclaimed HBO mini-series Big Little Lies.

Meanwhile, Aniston has expressed recent interest in making a small screen comeback.

‘I have thought about [returning to TV] a lot. That is where the work is. That is where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time,’ Aniston revealed.

It looks like she finally got what she wanted and the story seems great – we can’t wait!

Are you excited to watch Aniston and Witherspoon act together again after so many years?