“Friends” Is Coming Back As A Musical Show!

It’s been thirteen years since the popular TV show Friends ended after season 10 but it looks like the fans can enjoy its return – in another form!

We are sure that “Friends! The Musical” will help a little bit with your nostalgia.

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Pheobe will once again bring the audience into their world by singing their hearts out as they “navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.”

The show is expected to be just as snarky and over the top as shows like “90210! The Musical!,” “Kardashians! The Musical!” and the “Saved by the Bell” parody “Bayside! The Musical!” as it is going to be created by the same brains behind the hilarious renditions – parody masters Bob and Tobly McSmith!

The fans are definitely going to look forward to the musical after hearing the songs’ titles that are going to highlight the most iconic but also the funniest and most ridiculous moments of the classic Friends.

If you are a hardcore fan of Friends you will certainly know what these titles make reference to! Here are just of few of the songs that are going to be featured in the musical: “How you Doing, Ladies?”, “Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”, “We were on a Break!”, “I’m Gonna Hump U”, “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”, “Will They or Wont They”, “The Ballad of Fat Monica”, “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode.”

What is even better is the fact that the McSmiths have managed to convince some of the cast members to guest appear in the musical from time to time.

The tickets for the fun show are going to go on sale this summer, sometime in June!

“Friends! The Musical” is set to open this fall at the Triad Theater in New York. Are you planning to go?