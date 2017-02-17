Friends Blame Ricki Lake For Her Ex Husband’s Death

Ricki Lake’s destructive relationship with her ex husband Christian Evans ended up with him dying and now, sources say that close friends of the couple blame Lake for his untimely passing.

“I don’t judge, I call no names and I am very humble,” Evans’ close friend, Andrew Valdez claimed.

“I have met Ricki on three separate occasions and every time she was a love to me. This is how I know her.”

“We are all still in shock over the news of my friend, my brother’s passing,” he said. “We will all miss him dearly.”

“Christian and I were very close. When he came to Arizona he rented a home across the street from me so he would be close to me and my family. I’m a jewelry designer and together we created some pretty outrageous statement pieces.”

“He was an amazing human filled with love, and gave it freely. He was a good human, if the world was filled with people like him this world would be a better place.”

Lake revealed in a heart-wrenching Instagram post that her late husband had died after a struggle with bipolar disorder.

“The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you,” Lake wrote.

Evans wrote and posted a letter on October 18, 2016, saying that he had just been released from a California psychiatric hospital. Despite being released, Evans admitted that he was still struggling with dark suicidal thoughts.

“I was less than 72 hours away from taking my life and overdosing on pharmaceutical medications,” Evans wrote in the letter.