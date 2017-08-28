French Montana Jokes About Alessandra Ambrosio’s MTV VMA’s Look – Say’s “It’s Not Easy Access!”

French Montana doesn’t like Alessandra’s new outfit. During tonight’s episode of MTV’s Fashion Police Video Music Awards special, the rapper joins several other hosts, including Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes, Margaret Cho, Melissa Rivers, as well as Giuliana Rancic. On the show, the respective hosts discuss the red carpet styles for the prestigious event.

When it comes to fashion, no one is ever safe from being ripped apart by critics.

This indeed proved to be the case with the supermodel, Alessandra Ambrosio, who’s outfit was something totally out of this world.

And while we didn’t think her look was too bad, considering it shows how bold she is, the hosts of the MTV show were not quite as nice.

Reality star NeNe Leakes was one of the people who was just not feeling the outfit one bit.

She said, “It may all match, but this doesn’t work for me.”

The star said she could “rock it,” but Alessandra doesn’t, unfortunately.

Ouch!

NeNe went on to say, “I don’t care what you say, but she can’t do this.”

💿⚡️ M T V ⚡️💿 @vmas A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Brad was also vocal in his critique of the ensemble.

The host claimed it was not a “$5,500 well spent.”

He added that it was a “mess, a mess.”

And finally, French Montana came in with a critique that was off-the-wall, to say the least.

The Morrocan-American rapper said it wasn’t “easy access.”

Margaret Cho said, “well, it might be crotch-less, you don’t know.” French responded with a hearty, “I like your style!” That’s a bit raunchy is it not? Let us know what you think of her white and black outfit in the comment section below.