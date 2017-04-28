Freddie Prinze Junior Reveals The Secret To His Successful Marriage To Sarah Michelle Gellar

In a new interview, Freddie Prinze Junior opened up about his 15-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar and how it has worked out so well for them.

He told a story beginning in the early days, when he and Sarah first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, in 1997.

The start of their relationship began with the horror-slasher film. At that point in their relationship, they were just friends.

Freddie stated, “we were just friends. That’s one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good. We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date.”

The Scooby Doo actor explained that because they knew each other for so long, they were more than familiar with each other’s personality quirks, faults, and qualities.

He continued, “we ended up being a perfect balance. But it didn’t happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that’s probably the main reason why we’ve always been so cool and groovy.”

Laughter is the best medicine according to Prinze Junior.

The former co-stars can make each other laugh every day, and physical attraction isn’t the only factor in a great relationship.

“If you just think she’s hot or she just thinks you’re hot, you’re in a lot of trouble when you’re 60!”

Freddie is a father of two different children with Sarah Michelle Gellar, and he can’t get over how different the kids are.

The father of two said one of his children is reasonable and easy to converse with, but the other, Rocky, has to be treated in an entirely different manner.

The actor explained, “I have to give him a weapon for him to do anything.”

Many people may not know this, but Prinze Junior is also a chef.

Freddie released his cookbook called Back To the Kitchen, and according to the star, his children inspired him to be a better cook.